Udhayanidhi's rise to power is clear example of dynasty gripping DMK, says TN BJP

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad said that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister has ignited controversy, highlighting the prevalence of dynastic politics and prioritisation of family interests over public welfare in the DMK.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday night announced the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state with added portfolios of planning and development.

Currently the 46-year-old Udhayanidhi is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Sunday, Prasad said that many view his selection as nepotism, overlooking capable young leaders and experienced politicians within the DMK.

The BJP leader said, “The DMK's policies, once centered around duty, dignity, and discipline, have seemingly transformed into a focus on personal family interests.”

He said that under M.K. Stalin's leadership, the Stalin family now holds significant control over the DMK government and Tamil Nadu administration.

The BJP Tamil Nadu Spokesperson said that key concerns in Tamil Nadu persist, including protests against DMK's inaction, unfulfilled election promises, privatisation, tax hikes, school closures, and substance abuse.

He charged that the recent 6 per cent property tax hike and ration rice diversion have sparked protests, while Chennai's infrastructure remains unprepared for floods.

The BJP leader said that the DMK's priorities are skewed, prioritising dynastic interests over public concerns, eroding trust in the government and fueling discontent among Tamil Nadu's citizens.

He also claimed that the DMK's 75-year history has been marked by betrayal of Tamil Nadu's interests, prioritising family interests over public welfare.

He charged that despite being part of an alliance, DMK has denied its partners a share in power and instead appointed Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister.

ANS Prasad said that the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin and the re-induction of Senthil Balaji, acquitted in a corruption case, as minister, raises serious questions about the DMK's commitment to good governance and accountability.

He also charged that the DMK leaders, including Chief Minister Stalin, have amassed wealth through corruption, with ministers looting thousands of crores and added that the recent Cabinet reshuffle may mark the beginning of the end of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government that prioritises family interests over public welfare.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.