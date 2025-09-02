Pierce Brosnan: It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan finds it “wonderful” to have a career at the age of 72 and to still find employment.

The 72-year-old actor has had no qualms about his advancing years because getting older is a "gift".

He told The Independent: “I have become (an OAP). One grows into one’s years, and that is a gift in itself. It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career and to still find employment."

Brosnan enjoyed a "glorious summer" working on his latest film The Thursday Murder Club and saw a lot of similarities between himself and his character Red Ron, particularly their willingness to stand up for what they think is right, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Ron and I are joined at the hip in some respects. He has gone out into the trenches fighting for the cause. As an actor, I’ve gone out and done the same in the world of environmental activism.”

“I know what it’s like to go up against ‘the man’, to protest, to be part of the endeavour to do well by your fellow man, your environment, whether it be oceans or old-growth trees.”

The actor, who played agent 007 in four James Bond films, believes the younger generation are not "protesting enough" and while he wishes people were more open to speaking up for what matters, he can understand why it has become more difficult to do so.

He said: “This generation is not protesting enough. It seems to have kind of lost a voice for speaking out against what is happening, whether it be in politics or the environment, or life. But the restrictions now are quite severe. You can feel the manacle of power.

"But nevertheless, I think, if one keeps hope and faith alive, that the pendulum will swing back to an equilibrium of dignity and compassion for each other.”

After playing James Bond in four movies, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002) , the actor would love to return to the role.

Asked if his return is what the franchise needs following the departure of Daniel Craig, he said: “Well, that’s a good question.

Richard Osman was saying the same thing, ironically, this morning, and I don’t know Richard that well, but he waxed lyrical about my being an older Bond… It’s very possible. They know where to find me.”

