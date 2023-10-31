Physics teacher shot inside campus in Bihar's Sitamarhi, in critical condition

Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) A professor of a government college was shot in his office in the campus in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Tuesday and is in critical condition, police said.

The unidentified accused entered into the chamber of Professor Ravi Pathak, the head of the Physics Department and shot at him on his chin.

Before anyone could react, the attackers fled from the spot.

"The incident occurred at 12 noon inside Radha Krishna Goenka College in the city. The victim sustained a gunshot injury on his chin and was admitted in a private hospital and his condition is critical. We are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused," Sitamarhi's SDPO, Sadar range, Ram Krishna, said.

Following the incident, there was huge chaos in the college and the administration has shut it for the day.

"We are scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The reasons for the attack are not ascertained yet," Ram Krishna said.

