Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav to enter 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Tiwari, who is known for his work in 'Gangaajal' and the 'Golmaal' franchise, along with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, will be seen in the upcoming episode of the streaming show ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’.

While Mukesh essays the role of Suryapratap Gehlot, Dinesh will be seen portraying the character of Pramod Jaisingh in the new episode.

Tasked with leading the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Telgi’s stamp paper case, Gehlot’s sharp mind and relentless pursuit of justice lead him to uncover the intricate web of deception woven by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Talking about the character, Mukesh said: "It is an absolute honour to be a part of the widely-loved Scam franchise. For me, taking on Suryapratap Gehlot's role in ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ has proven to be a learning experience like no other. The series provided me with a golden opportunity and I learned a lot about the nuances of acting, from facial expressions and tone of voice to body language, from both Hansal sir and Tushar sir on the sets of ‘Scam 2003’. Now, I cannot wait for the audiences' reactions to the twists that my character, Gehlot, introduces to the storyline."

Pramod Jaisingh, who is initially perceived as a toothless tiger, later under the guidance of Gehlot, fearlessly confronts corrupts, ensuring that none of them escapes the long arm of the law.

Speaking about his role, Dinesh said: "I am truly grateful to the makers for entrusting me with the role of Pramod Jaisingh in ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’. When I first read the script, I was instantly drawn into the world of ‘Scam 2003’, as the entire nation has heard and read so much about the stamp paper scam over the years. Playing the role of Jaisingh was tough, but I welcomed the challenge with open arms, under the guidance of Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. Being a part of this series has genuinely helped me evolve as an actor, pushing me to grow."

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio NEXT, ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ streams on Sony LIV.

