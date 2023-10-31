'Thalapathy 68' heads to Thailand for shoot

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) After the massive success of his film ‘Leo’ at the box office, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and the entire team of his upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’ have gone to Thailand for shooting.

Bangkok is becoming one of the go-to-places for South Indian cinemas these days be it ‘Virupaksha’ or the upcoming fantasy-war-drama film ‘Kanguva’. The team of ‘Thalapathy68’ announced their Thailand flight on their official X account.

Reportedly, the feature may have Thalapathy doing a dual role though director Venkat Prabhu while having teased this never confirmed it.

‘Thalapathy 68’ brings together some very prominent names from South Indian cinema together on the big screen. Some of the most prominent members who attended the feature’s inauguration puja include Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Snena, Meenakshi Choudhary, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Amir, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

The feature is helmed and co-written by veteran director Venkat Prabhu with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is now marking his second collaboration with the superstar after ‘Pudhiya Geethai’ (2003). The cinematography is by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Year 2023 is marking the commencement of several big projects one after the other for various South actors, as Rajinikanth is now on-board for his next untitled feature ‘Thalaivar 170’ while Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa is doing the film ‘K46’, and Telugu star Nani doing ‘Nani 31’ whose title was revealed recently to be ‘Saripoddda Sarivaaram’.

