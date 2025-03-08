People in TN getting medicines at cheaper rates under PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), March 8 (IANS) The Narendra Modi-led Central government is making quality medicines available to the common man at affordable prices through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

Generic medicines are being made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras at a discount of 50 to 90 per cent compared to branded medicines available at private medical stores.

PM Modi's Jan Aushadhi Yojana has helped the poor and middle class families a lot.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating successfully in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. Villagers are benefiting from these centres by purchasing medicines at low prices.

On an average, these medical stores are visited by 200 to 500 people every day.

In addition, the Jan Aushadi Kendra staff also provide medicines through home delivery to differently-abled persons and the elderly when contacted over the phone.

Sushma from Kalayarkoil town in Sivaganga district said that since the launch of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, she has been buying medicines for her father from these centres.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, she said that the medicines available at the Jan Aushadi Kendras are much cheaper than those in private pharmacies.

Madin from Indira Nagar village in Sivaganga district said that the quality of medicines at these centres is very good.

She also praised the welfare initiatives of the Central government.

Sangeswari said that medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi stores at half the price.

A famous chef from Kannur said that wherever he goes in Tamil Nadu, he buys medicines only from Jan Aushadhi Kendras because they are affordable and of good quality.

Shiva from Rose Nagar said that Jan Aushadhi stores offer high quality medicines at affordable prices.

Rani, the owner of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said that 200 to 500 people come to the store every day to buy medicines.

She added that patients who cannot come to the store can order medicines online, which are delivered to their homes.

She also confirmed that these medicines are much cheaper than those available at private medical stores.

The scheme "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)" was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in November 2008. The branded (Generic) medicines are sold at significantly higher prices than their un-branded generic equivalents, though are identical in therapeutic value. Given the widespread poverty across the country, making available reasonably priced quality generic medicines in the market would benefit everyone.

