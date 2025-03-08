Karan Johar shares he still writes his ‘thoughts, feelings and films’

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed he chooses ‘kaagaz kalam’ over ‘laptops’ as he still pens down his “thoughts and films”.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he mentioned that when he types it feels inorganic to him.

“Kagaz Kalam Vs Laptop... I still write my thoughts and feelings and films ... when I type it feels inorganic… I like Prabhat note books and fibre tip pens.... I like striking off words and writing over them instead of deleting them.....” he wrote.

He understands that there are digital notebooks, however, for him writing on notebooks feels better.

“I know there are digital notebooks as well but those seem like na idhar ka na udhar ka... likhna... likhna hota hai!”

His latest offering is "Nadaaniyan," which premiered on Netflix on March 7. The film stars Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan as Arjun Mehta and Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it also features a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The romantic comedy marks the acting debut of Ibrahim.

On March 7, Karan brimmed with excitement as his film "Nadaaniyan" was released. In his recent post, he asked his fans to “binge it, feel it, and swoon with it.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the video from the film and wrote, “The day is here...the doors open to a story filled with love, dosti & a lot of ‘nadaani’! Binge it, feel it & swoon with it!!! Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix. #Nadaaniyan.”

The film follows Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva who is determined to create her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever aiming to become the debate team captain. Their lives intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pose as her boyfriend for a staged romance. However, what begins as a simple plan soon turns complicated.

