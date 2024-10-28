People spontaneously becoming BJP members: Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the spontaneous response from people during the membership drive would further strengthen the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Saha, former state BJP President, while participating in the membership drive in the Bardowali Mandal here, people’s spontaneous response to become a member of the party shows how much the people love the party.

He said: “The membership drive of BJP is currently in its second phase in the state. The period for enrollment has also been extended up to November 15. We are visiting various places, and people are showing a strong interest in taking BJP's membership.”

Saha said that leaders and Karyakartas are reaching out everywhere, and “I am also visiting my assembly constituency to enrol people in different wards. Today, I visited various localities.”

He further emphasised that people are now willingly joining the BJP.

The Chief Minister said that the enthusiastic response during the membership drive would further strengthen the base of the party in the northeastern state.

People now understand that there is no alternative to BJP, and the party’s mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, Saha pointed out.

“For development and progress, people are supporting BJP and keen to associate with the party. It is only due to the party's development goals and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sincere and ambitious efforts that people are showing such interest.

BJP is dedicated to the welfare and all-round development of the people. We work to address their problems,” he added.

The ruling BJP as part of their country-wide drive, launched the membership enrolment drive on September 3 in Tripura.

Tripura BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, earlier said that during the previous membership drive, the party had enrolled 6.5 lakh members in Tripura and this time, the party aims to make it more than double.

Bhattacharjee, also a Rajya Sabha member, claimed that the online membership crossed over seven lakh.

