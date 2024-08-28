People of NE states have to work together for the region's growth: Arunachal CM

Tinsukia (Assam), Aug 28 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday stressed the need for leaders and people of the northeastern states to strive together to develop all the states of the region.

Inaugurating the new Arunachal Bhawan in eastern Assam's Tinsukia, he said that Assam has to play a big role in the development of the northeast region comprising eight states.

"I can vouch that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing a commendable job in regard to the development of the region. We, as the northeast, have to develop as one entity so as to walk shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the states of the country," he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the northeastern states are witnessing unprecedented progress, especially in fields of infrastructure and communication.

On the new Arunachal Bhawan, Khandu said that this state-of-the-art facility, equipped with amenities at par with a 3-star property, stands as a symbol of the enduring bond between the people of Arunachal and Assam.

Built on land donated by the Assam government, the new Bhawan is located in the prime area of Bordoloi Nagar, near Civil Hospital, Tinsukia, adjacent to Chalina Nagar Naamghar.

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte were among the dignitaries present at the event.

The new Arunachal Bhawan replaces the old, dilapidated Inspection Bungalow, and now offers a modern, welcoming space for our citizens who come to Assam for health check-ups, business, and other essential needs.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 804-km-long border with Assam and thousands of people from different walks of life come to Assam for education, business, medical treatment and many other purposes.

