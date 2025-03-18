Peace returning to Manipur, 7,000 houses approved: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha about the steps taken to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

"The situation in Manipur is gradually returning to normal. Incidents of violence have decreased significantly. Approximately 7,000 new houses have been approved for those who were rendered homeless. The central government has provided the necessary funds for relief and rehabilitation," Sitharaman told the Upper House.

She said the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to maintain law and order alongside 286 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police.

"Except for some unfortunate incidents, the frequency of violence is decreasing. Safe and smooth traffic is being ensured on the National Highway, and essential commodities are being provided. Regular helicopter services are also operational," she added.

Highlighting relief efforts, Sitharaman stated that approximately 60,000 people remain in relief camps, while around 7,000 have returned to their homes.

"Under a special package from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for relief camp operations. Additionally, 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin for displaced families," she said.

The Finance Minister also outlined some development projects in the state which are going on. "The central government is providing continuous assistance to Manipur through various schemes, including the Manipur Water Supply Project, National Highway Project, Railway Project, Medical College, Triple IT, and government housing initiatives."

While responding to the discussion on Manipur's budget and supplementary demands for grants, Sitharaman emphasised the government's commitment to restoring law and order and reviving economic activities.

"An additional Rs 100 crore has been allocated for relief efforts. To address natural disasters, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 68 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," she added.

She also announced the creation of a Rs 500 crore emergency fund to address any future crisis in the state. "This fund will ensure Manipur has the resources needed to respond to emergency situations," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister informed the House that the Home Minister and the Minister of State for Home are regularly visiting Manipur to assess the situation. She underlined the Prime Minister's active involvement, stating, "The Prime Minister is continuously monitoring the situation and guiding efforts to restore peace. This is our Manipur, your Manipur, the Manipur of all of us. We must work together rather than make accusations."

The Rajya Sabha then approved Manipur's budget for 2025-26 and the supplementary demands for grants related to the state.

