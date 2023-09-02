Pawan Kalyan drops action-packed 'OG' teaser on b'day, looks deadly in gangster avatar

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) On his 52nd birthday on Saturday, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘OG’ shared a glimpse of the star as the “hungry cheetah” in the recently launched teaser of his upcoming actioner.

Touted to be a big-budget gangster drama, the teaser introduces fans to gangster named Ojas Gambheera aka ‘OG’ essayed by Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking of the one minute, forty seconds long teaser, it’s packed with blood, major action sequences and the actor being referred to as ‘Hungry Cheetah’ owing to intense events that revolve around him being a deadly Mumbai gangster.

One look at the teaser, and it’s easy to say that the film has blockbuster written all over it. After the teaser drop, the expectations from the film and the power star have soared higher. The powerful teaser closed saying “#Firestorm is Coming”.

Sharing the teaser on their social media handle, film’s production banner ‘DVV Entertainment’ wrote, “Here it is… #HungryCheetah has arrived. #TheyCallHimOG #HBDPawanKalyan”

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles, ‘OG’ is produced by D. V. V. Danayya, written and directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainment banner. The film’s music has been given by Thaman S.

Emraan Hashmi who is making his foray into Telugu cinema with ‘OG’ will be seen locking horns with his onscreen nemesis, Pawan Kalyan.

