Patna hospital murder case: Woman booked Kolkata guest house where four accused were arrested

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) The guesthouse at Anandapur in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, from where four men related to the Patna hospital gangster murder case were arrested last week, was booked by a local woman, Alpana Das.

Altogether, ten people were detained from different places on the same day last week, out of whom, finally, four were arrested and taken to Patna by Bihar Police.

The remaining six, including Alpana, though, were released later but are under constant watch by the city police sleuths. Alpana was the lone woman among the ten people who were detained on the same day last week.

Tauseef -- the prime accused in the Chandan Mishra murder case at Paras Hospital in Patna, his cousin Yousuf Khan alias Nishu, along with two associates, were arrested from the three-storey guest house, Green Edge Regency, in Anandpur area in a joint operation by Bihar Police and the special task force of West Bengal Police.

An insider from the city police said that Alpana was known to Nishu Khan for quite some time. "Nishu Khan reportedly told Alpana that they were bringing her relative to Kolkata for treatment and had asked her to book a room in a guest house in Kolkata," the insider said.

The police have found out that the woman did not know anything about the murder and was completely in the dark about the fact that Nishu was associated with the gangsters and that they had committed crimes in the past. Alpana had met Nishu through social media.

According to the police, Alpana, who is from the Dum Dum area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, was detained and later released as she did not have any direct connection with the Patna gangster murder.

The four arrested were identified as the prime accused, Tauseef, his cousin Nishu, his caretaker Bhim Kumar, and a male nurse, Harsh Kumar. The four arrested were produced in an Alipore court on Sunday. The court allowed Bihar Police a 48-hour transit remand.

Sources said that after committing the murder, they had left their arms in Patna before fleeing to Kolkata. Sources said they were also carrying forged medical documents as an alibi for Nishu’s treatment if they were stopped anywhere on the highway.

The gang members had checked into the Anandapur guesthouse on Friday afternoon after they could not get in touch with Tauseef’s friend Ehsaan at Shukhobrishti Housing Complex in New Town or get an accommodation near Park Street in Kolkata.

