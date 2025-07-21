Vietnam, Laos on high alert ahead of Typhoon Wipha's landfall

Vientiane/ Hanoi, July 21 (IANS) Vietnam and Laos brace for nature's fury on Monday, as Typhoon Wipha barrels in with a stormy entourage of torrential rains, fierce winds, and crackling thunderstorms set to sweep across the region.

In Laos, the weather bureau has issued a warning of increased risk of flash floods and landslides as Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the country.

As Typhoon Wipha weakens into a tropical storm near Vietnam between Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to affect northern and central parts of Laos, bringing light to moderate thunderstorms in most areas, along with heavy rain and strong winds in some central and southern parts, according to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks are urged to remain alert and prepare for several days of continuous heavy rain, which may trigger landslides, flash floods, and damage to lives and property. All citizens are encouraged to closely monitor official forecasts and warnings.

Similarly, in Vietnam, northern and central localities have taken precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of Typhoon Wipha, which is forecast to make landfall in the country on Monday evening, Xinhua reported, quoting the Vietnam News Agency.

Authorities in the affected areas have begun evacuating residents from high-risk zones, including river mouths, coastal areas, riverbanks, and locations prone to landslides.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed local administrations to enforce sea travel bans and suspend the operations of fishing, cargo and tourist vessels based on local conditions.

He emphasised that no individuals should be allowed to remain on boats when the typhoon comes ashore.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled several domestic flights connecting to the northern port city of Hai Phong on Monday.

East China's Fujian Province also activated a Level-IV flood control emergency response at 8 a.m. Monday, as Typhoon Wipha moves closer, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

