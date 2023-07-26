'Pastry shops selling Marijuana Brownies', says Goa AAP MLA

Panaji, July 26 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Wednesday raised the issue of 'weed cake' and 'Marijuana Brownie' and urged the state government to check the pastry shops selling them.Speaking during the Assembly session, Viegas said that the drug issue should be seriously addressed.

"Drugs have reached the doors of the people. Students are falling prey to this addiction. Hence there should be more awareness about it," Viegas said.

He alleged that some pastry shops sell brownies and cake out of Marijuana.

"My demand is to check pastry shops, who are engaged in selling such cakes. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) should be given instruction to raid pastry shops wherever the weed cake and marijuana Brownie are sold. You have to investigate it," Viegas said.

Replying to him, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Anti-Narcotic Cell holds awareness camps in schools and colleges. "I will further tell the ANC to promote awareness and also to check pastry shops wherever they have doubts," Sawant said.

CM Sawant said that "raiding every pastry shop will disturb their business, hence only where there are doubts will be checked".

