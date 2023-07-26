Ashes 2023: There are no thoughts about retirement; the hunger is still there, says James Anderson

London, July 26 (IANS) James Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, has stated that he has no thoughts about retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the Ashes 2023 series.

In playing three Ashes Tests so far, Anderson has taken only four wickets and will turn 41 during the fifth Test at The Oval, starting from Thursday.

"Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that. It is the Oval, the end of a series and a time for speculation.

I keep talking to the coach and captain. They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team. That is exactly where I am at the minute," wrote Anderson in his column for The Telegraph.

"I love playing Test cricket as much as I ever have and this is my favourite period as an England cricketer. Just being around this group, the way we play and how we enjoy ourselves on the field. There are no thoughts about retirement," he added.

Anderson further insisted that he would put his best foot forward if included in the playing eleven for the fifth Test at The Oval, while hoping that luck is on his side during the match.

"If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I’m bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team. I felt like I bowled well at Old Trafford and if I get another chance this week, I will just keep trying the same stuff and hope my luck changes," the pacer said.

"I've chatted to a few of the guys because it is frustrating when you go through this. You are frustrated and desperate to help the team, desperate to win games. But unfortunately for me it was not to be this series. I’ve still got another game to go if I do get a chance and I will try and do the best I can," he added.

Talking about beating the bat with no reward on several occasions in the ongoing Ashes, Anderson remarked, "It is just one of those things. There are always one or two players who have a lean series. It can be a batter who gets good balls and then a bit of bad luck. It felt like that was my week in Manchester."

"I felt like I beat the bat plenty of times, but just didn't take the wickets that you want as a bowler to help the team win. There were a couple of times when I bowled a tight five over spell then Woody came on and took a wicket straightaway. It feels like maybe I created the pressure, then Woody came on and let loose. It's teamwork," he concluded.

