By passing this Waqf Bill, BJP is fostering hatred between Hindus and Muslims: AIMIM

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Thursday strongly criticised the BJP, accusing it of a direct attack on Muslims through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and contended that by passing the legislation, the ruling party is fostering hatred between Hindus and Muslims.

Pathan further vowed that AIMIM would continue its constitutional protest, taking the matter to the courts, if necessary.

This comes after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The legislation had been passed in the Lok Sabha a day earlier with a 288-232 vote, following a marathon debate.

Speaking to IANS, Pathan condemned the bill, saying: “The black law of amendment that the government has brought is a direct attack on Muslims, an attack on democracy, and an attack on secularism. They have completely disregarded the Constitution. We have consistently argued that this bill is unconstitutional. Our Party president will soon explain why it violates Articles 14, 25, and 26, and the harm it will cause to Muslims and the common people. By passing this bill, the BJP is fostering hatred between Hindus and Muslims, trying to divide the country in the name of mosques and temples. Despite our protests, the BJP has shown its authoritarian tendencies by pushing the bill through with its majority."

He reiterated that AIMIM’s protest against the bill would continue unabated.

"Our protest will continue against this law. We will express our dissent openly, take to the streets, and continue our constitutional protests. We will also approach the courts until the Modi government withdraws this black law. Our movement is in full swing, and it will not stop," he asserted.

Asked about the next steps, Pathan outlined AIMIM’s strategy if the Waqf Bill is passed by the Rajya Sabha. "Our next strategy will involve discussions among senior leaders. We will protest constitutionally and approach the courts. We believe the judiciary will recognise the flaws in this bill and accept that it does not benefit Muslims - in fact, it harms them. This bill clearly reflects how much the BJP despises Muslims. Their so-called slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ means nothing. They are not bringing this law to promote unity; instead, they are using it to serve their own agenda. This law will benefit old temples but offers no real advantage to mosques. Our protest will continue until the government acknowledges this injustice."

Pathan further expressed his strong opposition, saying: "If I had the chance, I would have torn this bill apart. Just as Mahatma Gandhi tore up bills he opposed, I would do the same if I felt the government was spreading hatred and division in the country. Today, the BJP is dividing the nation in the name of Hindus and Muslims, in the name of mosques and temples. This bill is not just an attack on our land but an attempt to take away a trust of Allah, which holds our faith, our children’s future, and the essence of our religion. It’s a direct war against Muslims."

