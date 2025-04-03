Maha: MMRDA to implement comprehensive financial compensation policy for PAPs

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will implement a comprehensive financial compensation policy aimed at expediting the resettlement process for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) across several of its high-impact urban infrastructure projects.

The resolution was approved at the recently held 159th Authority Meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde.

MMRDA expects this will resolve ongoing challenges related to resettlement and significantly boost the pace of critical projects such as the Metro Railway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor and other major urban mobility projects.

The financial compensation policy will apply to all major infrastructure projects implemented by MMRDA under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) framework. These include projects like the Metro, Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, Thane-Borivali Underground Road, and others. The policy also applies to residential and non-residential buildings that are being affected by these projects.

As per the financial compensation policy, MMRDA will pay compensation for residential use based on the Ready Reckoner Rates (RR), and it will vary based on the affected individual’s category and area.

A minimum compensation of Rs 25 lakhs will be provided for residential PAPs in both category 1 legal and authorised structures and category 2 squatters and encroachers. While there is a cap of Rs 40 lakhs for category 2, category 1 has a cap of 1292 sq ft area. Compensation will be offered at 100 per cent of the RR rate for authorised and legal structures and 0.75 per cent RR rate for encroachments and squatters.

For affected non-residential PAPs, the compensation will be provided based on the RR rates of ground-floor commercial spaces. For eligible areas up to 225 sq ft, compensation will be offered at 100 per cent of RR rates for authorised and legal structures and 0.75 per cent RR rates for encroachments and squatters.

As part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), which has seen several ambitious projects aimed at transforming the city’s transport network, MMRDA’s new compensation framework will replace the traditional tenement-based resettlement approach with financial compensation.

This policy will provide project-affected individuals with the option to receive financial aid instead of relocation into resettlement colonies, offering a more efficient and flexible solution for all stakeholders involved, said MMRDA in a release.

The financial comprehensive policy was crafted especially when MMRDA has undertaken several ambitious projects like the Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Metro, Monorail, and the Versova-Virar Coastal Road.

The ongoing projects, including the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor and the Thane (Tikujiniwadi) to Mankhurd–Borivali Underground Road, are expected to affect approximately 6,300 individuals as per preliminary surveys.

Due to a lack of available tenement space in proximity to the affected areas, some project-affected individuals have resisted resettlement, creating delays in project progress. The policy is in alignment with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s policy, which offers financial compensation as an alternative to resettlement tenements.

The policy is designed to ensure that the affected individuals are adequately compensated, thus avoiding further delays and escalating costs associated with litigation and disputes over tenement space. The policy will help in completing vital projects, funded through World Bank loans and other financial resources, within the prescribed timelines, thus avoiding cost overruns and ensuring the successful development of the city’s infrastructure.

While commenting on the policy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Through this innovative financial compensation policy, we are taking a major step towards transforming Mumbai’s infrastructure. By prioritising timely project completion and minimising disruptions, we are ensuring the city’s rapid growth and development. This progressive approach will not only enhance connectivity but also create long-term benefits for Maharashtra’s economy and the well-being of its people, making way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the policy will allow for efficient resettlement, reducing unnecessary delays in crucial urban infrastructure projects.

“By offering financial compensation, MMRDA is moving towards a modern and flexible model that will speed up the delivery of key projects, such as the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor and Metro Line projects, ensuring that these crucial initiatives are completed within the stipulated timelines,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

