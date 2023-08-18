Passengers deboard Delhi-Pune Vistara flight after bomb threat

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) All people on a Delhi to Pune Vistara flight deboarded on Friday after the GMR call centre at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here received a communication regarding a bomb threat.

"There was a bomb threat on the Delhi-Pune flight and it has been handed over to the security team for further checking at IGI," an airport source said.

A senior Fire Department official told IANS that they received a call from the airport at 8.52 a.m. regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on Friday has been delayed due to mandatory security checks," said the Vistara spokesperson.

"We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson added.

More details are awaited.

