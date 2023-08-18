Britney Spears to continue work on new album amid ongoing divorce

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Britney Spears has now decided to continue working on her new album amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, with whom things have not been going well in the past seven years of their relationship.

According to Page Six, “She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artistes".

Another source reported that Britneyis currently "focused" on her highly anticipated memoir/tell-all, ‘The Woman in Me’. The book will hit shelves on October 24, 2023.

“Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.” As such, while solely paying attention to her upcoming book and new album, it is very unlikely that the 41-year old could record and release an LP which can coincide with the book's release.

Nonetheless, recording a new song or two might be more feasible and is more likely than not a very big possibility.

It is also unclear if Britneywill be sticking to her original release date because her memoir will definitely have some problems, due to her now defunct marriage.

Also, since it’s a Tell-All, there will be additional references of her relationship, marriage and eventually split with Sam, leading her to do several redactions and rewrites.

Page Six also found out that the pop star had begun talking about “recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down”, one which includes a collaboration with Beyonce.

“The beauty of Britney being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace", the source added.

In the divorce battle, Sam has accused Britney of cheating on him, as well as being uncouth, rude, malicious and violent, leading him to eventually moving out of the house.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.