Passenger ferry service from TN to Sri Lanka likely from Oct first week

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is to commence high speed passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kangesenthurai in Colombo.

The ferry service is likely to commence operations from October first week onwards.

Sources in Shipping Corporation of India told IANS that the high speed ferry service will cover 60 nautical miles distance and commence operation from Nagapattinam port.

Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and the Union Ministry of Port, Shipping and water ways are joining hands to execute the project.

Sources in state Maritime Board informed IANS that the port channel is being dredged. A passenger terminal will soon be set up at the Nagapattinam port

State Minister for ports, E. Velu told IANS that the service would be beneficial to the health, education and tourism of Sri Lankans including Tamils of Sri Lanka.

He also said that the cultural exchange and economics in Tamil Nadu Delta districts will also improve due to this.

