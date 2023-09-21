BSV begins work on manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) on Thursday commenced work on its new bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The facility will produce women's health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others. The facility will come up on 10 acres of land with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the company said.

With this manufacturing facility, BSV aims to significantly increase its capacity in producing injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in phase 1 and an additional multi-product line in phase 2 of the project.

The proposed facility will cater to domestic and export markets, including regulated markets like the United States and European Union. Telangana’s minister for industry and commerce K.T. Rama Rao,. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) TSIIC E. .V Narasimha Reddy , CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, Shakthi M Nagappan, BSV Managing

Director & CEO, Sanjiv Navangul attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said he was delighted that BSV has chosen Genome Valley to host their world class manufacturing facility. This reflects the huge opportunity, potential and the comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley offers to the life sciences sector that truly makes Telangana a biotech hub focusing on innovating in India for India and the world.

BSV currently has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra that caters to domestic and more than 80 export markets and a manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany, that serves the international markets.

Headquartered in Mumbai, BSV is amongst the top 10 Biotech companies in India. The Company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. The company has over 2500 employees selling its products across the country with their

brands being marketed all over India and exported to over 70 countries across the world.

