Domestic passenger traffic surge to 38.27% this year: Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The domestic aviation sector has witnessed an impressive surge in passenger traffic during the first eight months with a rise of 38.27 per cent as compared to the same period in the previous year, said a Ministry of Civil Aviation official.

The recent data analysis by the Ministry reveals that from January to August 2023, domestic airlines carried a staggering 1190.62 lakh passengers, reflecting an extraordinary increase of 38.27 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

"The month of August 2023 alone showcased a remarkable monthly growth rate of 23.13 per cent, propelling passenger numbers to an astounding 148.27 lakh. This substantial surge in passenger traffic is indicative of the industry's remarkable resilience and robust recovery from the formidable challenges posed by the global pandemic," the official added.

Despite the impressive growth in passenger traffic, it is worth noting that the overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in August this year was a mere 0.65 per cent, the data revealed.

During August this year, a total of 288 passenger-related complaints had been received by scheduled domestic airlines, with a complaint rate of around 0.23 per 10,000 passengers carried.

"This low complaint and cancellation rate is a testament to the industry's efforts to prioritise customer satisfaction and providing reliable and efficient services to passengers," said the official.

The Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that this consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient and customer-centric aviation ecosystem.

"The aviation industry remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and comfort while adapting to evolving travel demands and regulations. As air travel continues to recover, domestic airlines are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth and connectivity across India," he added.

