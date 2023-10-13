Parliaments to engage in dialogue diplomacy for peaceful resolution of conflicts: P20

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine, the Presiding Officers on the first day of the two-day P20 summit unanimously adopted a joint statement which stated that the Parliaments will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.

The Presiding Officers also congratulated the Parliament of India for passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ ensuring reservation of one-third seats in Lok Sabha and in state legislatures.

The joint statement welcomed the comprehensive and constructive dialogue held during the G20 Leaders’ Summit and India’s G20 presidency, focussing on the issues related to accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), technological transformation and inclusive digital economy, global economic recovery, food and energy security, addressing climate change, inclusive energy transition, promotion of sustainable production and consumption patterns, reinvigorating multilateralism, peace building, counter-terrorism, global skill mapping, disaster risk reduction, and strengthening global health architecture.

"The Presiding Officers thanked the Parliament of India for hosting the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit and for the warm hospitality. They also congratulate India on the inauguration of the new building of Parliament, befitting its ancient traditions of peoples’ participation in governance and decision-making," the statement read.

The P20 summit is ongoing under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

