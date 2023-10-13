Satyajeet Dubey says Nikkhil Advani has made him a technically sound actor

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘Mumbai Diaries’, has expressed gratitude towards his director and the show's creator Nikkhil Advani.

Talking to IANS, the actor said that earlier he used to over-intellectualise his process as an actor - a common occurrence - with actors but over the years, he has realised that it’s all about finding and projecting truth between the action and the cut.

Elaborating on the same, the actor told IANS: “We actors tend to over-intellectualise the process. I also used to do it earlier quite a lot. But just being in the moment between the action and the cut, what you are doing in that moment is that you're trying to create a few moments of truth.”

He also spoke about how working with Nikkhil is like working in a “live theatre.”

He said: “I have done a lot of theatre and I would like to say that when you are on Nikkhil sir’s set, it’s like a live theatre going on, the stakes are really high and it’s technical. Thanks to him, I have become technically more sharp as an actor because an actor is not just about his or her craft, there’s also a lot of technicality that comes into play and he has honed the technical side of me.”

‘Mumbai Diaries 2’ is streaming on Prime Video.

