Parliament today: Budget session resumes, key reports to be discussed

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS)The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday after a brief holiday on account of Holi. Key reports and Bills will be presented in both Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samjawadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs will present the Fifth Report on External Affairs (18th Lok Sabha) on "Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2025-26‟. The report will be presented by Shashi Tharoor and Arun Govil.

The standing Committee on social justice and empowerment will present reports on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A motion for the election of two members to the court of the University of Delhi will be moved. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move: "That in pursuance of Statute 2(1)(xix) and (3) of Statutes of the University of Delhi, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Court of University of Delhi subject to the other provisions of the Statutes.|"

Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26 will also be held in the Lower House.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways raised by Samik Bhattacharya on March 12 will continue.

A general discussion on the Budget of Manipur (2025–26) will be held. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Appropriation Bill "to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2022, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned."

The Finance Minister will also move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2024-25, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned.

She will move that the Bill to "provide for the withdrawal of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of a part of the financial year 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned."

Like in the Lok Sabha, standing committee reports of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be presented.

Minister Ravneet Singh will move a motion: “That in pursuance of clause (i) of sub-section (2) of Section 28 read with subsection (1) of Section 29 of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Act, 2021 (19 of 2021), this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from amongst the Members of the House to be a member of the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, constituted under the said Act.”

