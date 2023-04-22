Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised with uneasiness in breathing

Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, has been undergoing treatment in Fortis in Mohali near here with complications of uneasiness in breathing.

"In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the Medical ICU," the hospital said in a media bulletin.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about the health of five-time Chief Minister from his son, Sukhbir Badal.

