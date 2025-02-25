Parineeti Chopra is a ‘night shoots ki hater’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has started shooting for a new yet-untitled film, revealed that she detests shooting at night.

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she shared a video making a sad face at the camera as she waited for a shot.

She captioned it: ‘Night shoots ki hater.’

The actress then shared another video but this time the camera crew, who too were waiting for the shot to be taken.

For the caption, she wrote: “But iski lover (but a lover of this).”

Parineeti has kept all the details under wraps and did not even reveal who the director was.

Last week, she posted a video, where she and her husband Raghav Chadha were seen enjoying a romantic drive in Delhi.

Sharing a video from the car, she captioned the post, "His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi’s historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace @raghavchadha88."

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September last year.

Talking about Parineeti, she has been busy with back-to-back shoots. The 'Daawat-e-Ishq' actress often posts sneak-peeks from the sets on her social media.

She has also been roped in for a crucial role in the highly anticipated thriller "Sanki". Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the project will also see Varun Dhawan as the lead.

The movie is expected to share the tale of a police officer who retires after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend's son.

She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila", alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The drama is a cinematic adaptation of the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film featured Parineeti Chopra in the role of his second wife, Amarjot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.