Parineeti Chopra begins shooting for her OTT series debut

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has officially started shooting for her highly anticipated series OTT debut with a Netflix project.

On Tuesday, the Kesari actress took to her social media handles and shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

She also posted photos of other cast members, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Parineeti is all set to make her digital debut with a thrilling drama for Netflix. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla's hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva.

Speaking about the show, creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, in a statement, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

This upcoming thriller series will be Chopra's fourth collaboration with Netflix. She previously worked with the platform on Ribhu Dasgupta's mystery drama “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali's biographical film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.