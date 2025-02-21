Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy a romantic drive in Delhi

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are unable to spend much time together due to their work commitments, but whenever they do, they make it count. The 'Kesari' actress, who is presently in Delhi dropped a sneak peek of her romantic drive with her politician husband.

Sharing a video from the car on IG, Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, "His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi’s historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace @raghavchadha88."

Before this, Parineeti Chopra made a surprising revelation about the person who truly holds a special place in her life. She reposted a hilarious reel on her Instagram stories, showcasing a little girl's excitement as her mother brings her pizza. The clip which perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of the child after seeing her favorite meal was captioned, "When pizza is life".

Parineeti Chopra reshared the clip with the caption, "Exclusive footage of me."

Talking about Parineeti Chopra's professional commitments, the diva is currently busy with the second schedule of an untitled drama. The 'Daawat-e-Ishq' actress has been dropping several sneak peeks from the sets on her social media.

Over and above this, Parineeti Chopra has also been roped in for a crucial role in the highly anticipated thriller "Sanki". Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the project will also see Varun Dhawan as the lead.

The movie is expected to share the tale of a police officer who retires after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend's son.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila", alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The drama is a cinematic adaptation of the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film featured Parineeti Chopra in the role of his second wife, Amarjot. To look the part, she underwent a massive physical transformation, gaining a significant amount of weight.

