'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Punjab boy shares experience of meeting PM Modi

Nawanshahr, Feb 17 (IANS) 16-year-old Sarvesh Jangra from Rahon town in Nawanshahr district, Punjab, had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme. Speaking to IANS, Sarvesh expressed his happiness over the meeting, sharing that the anxiety he once had about exams has now dissipated.

His family was also thrilled, with his parents expressing joy over their son’s meeting with the Prime Minister.

Talking to IANS, Sarvesh explained, "I owe this opportunity to my teachers, who encouraged me to participate in this programme about exams. They urged me to take part, and it was their support that helped me reach this stage.

"Out of all the students in Punjab, three were selected – one boy and two girls – and I was fortunate to be one of them. There was no exam involved. My school sent in the audition video, and after a selection process in Punjab, the final selection was done in Delhi. That’s when I found out I had been chosen."

Reflecting on his experience, Sarvesh added, "It was an unforgettable experience. I felt great meeting students of my age from different parts of India and especially talking to PM Modi.

"It was a huge privilege to speak with him, and PM Modi spent about one-and-a-half hours talking to us students. He was warm and approachable, with a friendly nature that made the entire interaction feel comfortable. I truly enjoyed our conversation, and it was a moment of great fortune for me."

Sarvesh's father, Pawan Kumar Jangra, also shared his thoughts, stating, "I think this programme is extremely important. Sarvesh is studying hard, and this programme brought much-needed relief to him. It eased the stress surrounding exams. No one there seemed stressed, and with PM Modi's guidance, almost all the pressure has melted away. It felt really great."

Sarvesh's uncle also shared how he is feeling proud that his nephew met with PM Modi.

"It is great that my nephew met PM Modi ji," he added.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' serves as an interactive platform where the Prime Minister directly engages with students, teachers, and parents.

Each edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' highlights innovative approaches to tackle exam-related anxiety, fostering a celebratory attitude toward learning and life.

