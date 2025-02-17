Congress, BJP doing drama to divert attention from BC quota: BRS leader K. Kavitha

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has expressed her ire on Congress and BJP for what she called hatching a conspiracy to divert the public attention from the issues of caste survey and increase in reservations to Backward Classes (BCs).

She alleged that both the national parties have jointly opened the door to political drama.

She said that the leaders of the two parties are not even thinking about BCs except making political criticism of each other, asking what caste and religion Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi belong to.

Speaking to reporters in Yerravalli of Siddipet district, MLC Kavitha said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has started the debate on whether PM Modi is a BC or not to divert the discussion over BC issues in Telangana and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay is asking what religion Rahul Gandhi belongs to.

"What if PM Modi is a BC or not? Why are people concerned about what religion does Rahul Gandhi belong to? The Congress should introduce a bill in the Assembly to increase the reservations and the BJP should approve it at the Centre. Without discussing this, BJP and Congress leaders are making political comments on each other," she added.

Stating that Telangana has seen many political conspiracies in the past, MLC Kavitha made it clear that the conspiracies of these two parties will not work here.

Congress government has shown hell to the people in its 14-month rule, she said.

Meanwhile, Kavitha greeted her father and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his 71st birthday.

She met the former Chief Minister, popularly known as KCR, and took his blessings.

Earlier, Kavitha performed prayers at a temple near her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

She prayed for good health and a long life of KCR.

