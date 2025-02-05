Pandit Rajesh Kumar Tiwari shares highlights of PM Modi's Maha Kumbh visit

Prayagraj, Feb 5 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a momentous 'holy dip' at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being celebrated, the serene yet powerful image of the leader in bright saffron and blue was a sight to behold.

Holding 'rudraksha' beads, PM Modi immersed himself in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, chanting prayers and taking several full-body dips in the sacred waters.

Speaking to IANS, Pandit Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, Acharya Tirthpurohit of Prayagraj, shared details of the PM’s spiritual visit, highlighting the deep significance of the moment.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took 11 dips in the sacred waters of the Sangam Triveni Ghat. He chanted 108 mantras with great devotion, and the entire experience was an amazing sight. To see someone at such a revered position displaying such humility and reverence for the divine is remarkable," he said.

Pandit Tiwari further noted that PM Modi's visit was conducted with great care and respect.

“PM Modi reached Prayagraj and was accompanied to the Triveni Sangam by CM Yogi. He took the holy dip and prayed for the blessings of Maa Ganga as well as the well-being and prosperity of all citizens," Tiwari added.

On auspicious Ashtami day, Pandit Tiwari also reflected on PM Modi’s repeated devotion to the Kumbh Mela.

"PM Modi had also visited in 2019 on Ashtami and taken a sacred dip, and just before the start of this year’s Maha Kumbh on January 13, he performed Puja and Archana alongside two other Pandits," he said.

What stood out the most, according to Pandit Tiwari, was the Prime Minister’s simplicity and deep spiritual connection.

"Despite his exalted position, PM Modi came here with no special facilities. He humbly worshipped and made offerings to Maa Ganga, including fruits, curd, and milk. It is this humility, even in the face of immense leadership, that sets him apart from all other leaders," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.