J&K govt empowers SHOs to curb immoral trafficking

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) The J&K government on Wednesday issued an order appointing station house officers (SHOs) of police as special police officers, within their respective jurisdiction, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, under the ITPA, supersedes all previous notifications on the subject.

The order by the Lt Governor appoints all Station House Officers (SHOs) of J&K Police, not below the rank of Inspector, along with SDPOs/DySP Headquarters, as special police officers within their respective jurisdictions under the act with an aim to strengthen enforcement mechanisms against human trafficking and sexual exploitation for commercial purposes.

The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act is a law designed to curb human trafficking and the organised commercial exploitation of individuals.

While the act does not criminalise prostitution per se, it penalises activities such as running brothels, inducing individuals into prostitution, detaining persons for such purposes, and exploiting minors.

Law enforcement agencies exercise powers vested in them under the ITPA to rescue victims and prosecute traffickers, pimps, and brothel operators.

A notorious sex racket jolted the society in Kashmir Valley in 2006. Nearly two dozen politicians and bureaucrats had been named for the exploitation of girls in a sex racket, run by a woman named Sabeena.

Described as the kingpin of the racket, Sabeeba had named politicians and bureaucrats in her recorded statement before the CBI. The CBI later arrested two senior politicians, a top-ranking IAS officer, a Deputy Inspector General of the BSF and a Superintendent of Police based on disclosures by a victim girl. Sabeena later claimed that she had been framed by some politicians and bureaucrats. During a protest on May 1, 2006, an angry mob brought down Sabeena’s house in Srinagar while venting their anger against the sex racket.

