Pandher among several farmer leaders released from Punjab jails

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Punjab Police have released several farmers, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) convenor Sarwan Singh Pandher and Abhimanyu Kohar, from jail on Friday after eight days of detention.

After coming out of Muktsar jail, Pandher said, "I am going to Patiala, where I will talk to my fellow farmers. We strongly condemn the government's removal of our protest from Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Today, we will discuss the next programme."

Farmer leader Kohar said the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), who has been on a fast-unto-death, is critical.

"Dallewal has not taken even a drop of water since March 19. He is not even able to speak," he said.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government announced the release of 450 farmers from police detention.

Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said the government has released approximately 800 farmers from police custody.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the immediate release of farmers, including women, differently-abled individuals, those with medical conditions, and those above the age of 60.

"In line with the directives of the Punjab government, we are prioritising the release of such farmers and about 450 farmers are being released today," he had said.

In a related development, the state government on Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that farmer leader Dallewal was not in police custody.

The government had said that he had been admitted to a hospital in Patiala on his wish.

Taking note, Justice Manisha Batra had directed the state to ensure that his family could meet him within the hospital premises without any hindrance.

Dallewal and Pandher were detained following a meeting with Union Ministers in Chandigarh on March 19.

Following this, the Punjab Police cleared the year-long blockades on the national highways by farmers at the inter-state borders at Shambhu and Khanauri.

The police shifted Dallewal to a private hospital in Patiala on Sunday morning.

