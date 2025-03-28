India’s chip market to surpass $100 billion by 2030: Centre

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) About 20 per cent of the workforce in semiconductor design is in India and the country’s chip demand, currently at $45-50 billion, is expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030, the government has said.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, underscored the critical role of Nano Centres in fostering innovation and talent development to build a semiconductor-ready workforce of 85,000 professionals to achieve the goal.

Speaking at the first ‘Nano Electronics Roadshow’ at the National Science Seminar Complex, IISc Bengaluru, he emphasised that the event represents a significant initiative by the ministry and the government, symbolising convergence and fostering industry-academia collaboration, with the government playing a catalytic role in shaping India’s technological and industrial future.

“A key focus of the ministry is aligning various efforts to advance the India Semiconductor Mission, one of the world’s most extensive subsidy and grant programs. With nearly 70-75 per cent of investments in major semiconductor facilities coming from taxpayer money, every Indian is a stakeholder in this mission,” Krishnan told the gathering.

The roadshow showcased over 100 intellectual properties (IPs), more than 50 groundbreaking technologies, and the innovation of over 35 promising startups — all backed by six state-of-the-art nanoelectronics centres across the country.

The roadshow served as a platform for over 700 industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to explore areas of collaboration around strategies for strengthening India’s nanoelectronics ecosystem.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the revolution technology has been bringing in all our lives and how the whole world of technology is shrinking.

Commenting on the industry-academia collaboration, he added, “Under the India AI mission, through the INUP programme and other initiatives, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers are solving real-world problems, driving India to the forefront of cutting-edge technology”.

“Together, with the pioneering efforts of institutions like IISc, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and others, we are building an ecosystem that ensures India remains a leader in this revolution,” he mentioned.

