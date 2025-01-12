Panchayat polls to be conducted in April: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the Panchayat elections will be held in April.

Sarma told reporters here, “The High Court (Gauhati) has given the permission today to conduct Panchayat elections. However we have lost the time as if we start from today, the elections can be held in mid-February. But we have examinations of class 10 and 12 in the next month and conducting an election at that time will create a lot of troubles for the students in the villages. Moreover, it will be difficult to get halls for counting of votes.”

The CM said that the state administration will look into the possibility of conducting Panchayat elections in April. “The panchayat polls will likely to happen around Bihu in April,” he added.

The High Court had previously ordered that no notification for the Panchayat elections should be issued until January 8. However, the state government has sought reconsideration of this decision, citing concerns over the need to proceed with the elections as planned.

In response, the court has instructed the plaintiffs to submit their replies by Sunday (January 12). Additionally, the court has directed that those copies of the government’s application be served to the parties involved today, ensuring transparency in the legal proceedings.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that the Panchayat elections would be held as per the original schedule. But the administration could not proceed with the notification of polls due to bar from the court. The government requested the court to allow the elections to take place without further legal entanglements, emphasising the need for the polls to proceed in panchayats despite ongoing cases.

The court’s decision follows multiple petitions filed due to discrepancies in the constituency redetermination process. These petitions argue that the elections should be postponed until these errors are rectified.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.