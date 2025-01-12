Dance, war cries and music: Foreign players celebrate Kho Kho in grand welcoming ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in the nation’s capital, came alive on Sunday as the 23 participating nations gathered for the pre-tournament press conference of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The event offered a spectacular preview of the cultural diversity that the tournament promises to bring to the sport with the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025, from January 13 to 19.

"Kho Kho is a very beautiful yet taxing sport, where you get to run around freely while still engaging your mind," 24-year-old Konrad from the Poland team reflected enthusiastically. "There's a wonderful balance between physical activity and strategic thinking," he added.

Players from the different teams brought a splash of colour to the proceedings as they were welcomed with traditional Indian music. The press conference transformed into a celebration of cultural exchange, with each nation adding its unique flavour to the historic gathering.

Karolina, from the women’s team, said, "While we are newcomers to Kho Kho, our energy is boundless. It's been incredible watching the other teams in action – especially India – and these past few months of training have enhanced our strategic understanding of the game."

The foreign teams received a taste of India’s grand hospitality, while foreign nations also brought their own cultural flavours to make the event a true spectacle. The war cries made by African teams uplifted spirits of visiting nations, while the dance moves shown by the European nations rejuvenated them.

"We are taking this tournament very seriously," says Matshidiso – coach for the South African women’s team. "South Africa is going to give a tough fight to India in the tournament."

"I really enjoy it because it combines the playful freedom of a children's game, where you can run around freely, with elements that require strategic thinking. This mix of physical activity and mental challenge makes it particularly engaging," said Bridgette, from the Australian team.

A highlight of the event was the photo session with the coveted World Cup trophy, as teams took turns capturing their moments before the tournament's commencement on Monday. The championship, which will run until January 19 marks a significant milestone in Kho Kho's journey toward global recognition.

Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, shared his perspective: "This gathering of 23 nations at this press conference fills me with immense pride. Seeing representatives from across the globe, each bringing their national identity while embracing our indigenous sport, demonstrates Kho Kho's universal appeal and potential for international growth. And now, the next thing "

MS Tyagi, general secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India, detailed the preparatory aspects: "The enthusiasm shown by all participating nations during the technical briefing today has been remarkable. Our focus has been on ensuring clarity of rules and maintaining the highest standards of competition throughout the upcoming tournament."

