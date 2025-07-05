Is ‘Panchayat’ losing out on its innocence? Sanvikaa answers

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Sanvikaa, who essays the role of Rinki in the superhit streaming series ‘Panchayat’, feels that as the show progresses with subsequent seasons, it holds on to its innocence which is one of the show’s core values.

5 years ago, when season 1 of ‘Panchayat’ was released, the show tugged at the heart-strings of the audience owing to its simple, flavourful storytelling and the innocence of its characters.

However, as the narrative progressed, many elements made their way to the show, with politics being the prominent theme since the last 2 seasons.

The actress recently spoke with IANS. When asked that given the political elements picking up in the show, can the show tread away from innocence in the longer run, she said, “I don't think so. Though the key characters are competing with each other if either of them is in need, even the opposition team will come and help and support”.

She further mentioned, “So I think even in villages right now, though there will be opposition, though people will hate each other, but when there are crises, or like when someone needs any help, no matter how much they hate that person, they will always go and help that person”.

She told IANS, “So I think that innocence is not lost. It is just like being masked with the situations that people are having right now, like the politics. But if we talk about innocence, I think it's still there”.

Earlier, the actress had spoken up on the trajectory of character in the show through 4 seasons. She shared that it was the conscious choice of the makers to gradually unravel the layers of her character, and not in one go. In the first season of the show, Sanvikaa’s character is not seen until the last sequence of the season 1 finale episode. Her character has grown over a time period, and this time around she is more hands-on and fully involved with the narrative of the show.

Talking about the same, she said earlier, “I think the makers wanted it to be in such a way, where the character is slowly progressing. They never wanted to give it like in the first go itself. That's why conscious efforts have been made to show Rinky in bits and pieces only”.

“And, with time we are discovering who Rinky is, what she stands for and how her relations with the family and with her love life and whatever she's dealing with in her life, that is being discovered in a very slow process”, she added.

‘Panchayat’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

