'Pakistan sponsored', says BJP's Kavinder Gupta on J&K terror attack

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Monday said the terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal was cowardly and Pakistan-sponsored.

He stated, "It was a tragic incident, and such cowardly attacks are wrong. Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is behind such acts, but this must be strongly suppressed and stopped. Our security forces are doing a good job, maintaining peace, but these sudden attacks create tension."

"The democratic process has started in J&K, including the oath-taking ceremony, and such incident occurring raises concerns. However, we have full faith in our security forces, who risk their lives in these operations. We should hope that the terrorists will be neutralised soon," he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on his X-post page, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.“

A doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Ganderbal district.

The terrorists opened fire on the camp that housed workers of a private company, who were working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area.

Pakistan-based terror outfit, the Resistance Front (TRF) has owned responsibility for the terror attack on unarmed, innocent civilians, official sources said.

Sources said, “TRF Chief Sheikh Sajjad Gul based in Pakistan is the mastermind of this attack. On his instructions, the local module of TRF became active, which for the first time targeted Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri people together. The number of terrorists who carried out the targeted killing of seven civilians in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district is believed to be 2 to 3. This incident has been carried out by the local module of TRF. This module was doing recce of the crime spot for the last month.”

This terrorist organisation active in Kashmir has targeted Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and non-locals in the last one and a half years.

This attack comes amid a surge in terrorist activity, especially by foreign mercenaries, in the hilly districts of the Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi. These areas have seen a series of hit-and-run attacks on the Army, other security forces, and civilians in recent months, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.