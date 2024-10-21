Field hockey will not be part of 2026 CWG in Glasgow: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Field Hockey will be out from Commonwealth Games (CWG) Glasgow 2026, say sources.

Field hockey will not be played in 2026 CWG with the official announcement most probably to be made today (Monday), sources told IANS.

The 2022 edition in Birmingham had featured 19 sports. The Glasgow organising team has earlier said they will include just 10 sports in the 2026 Games.

At the 2022 CWG, India won 61 medals, including 22 of them gold. Wrestling (12), weightlifting (10), athletics (8), boxing and table tennis (7 each) contributed the most to the overall tally.

Although field hockey has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998, the domination of the Australian men’s and women’s teams has been a consistent factor.

The Australian men’s team won gold at all the previous seven editions of the CWG (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022). The women’s team has won the title on four occasions and has a silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, India have total of six medals. The men's team has won three silver medals (2010, 2014 and 2022) while women's team have bagged a gold in 2002, followed a silve in 2006 and bronze in 2022.

