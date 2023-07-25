Pakistan romance case: Anju's family leaves home, neighbours clueless

Jaipur, July 25 (IANS) The family of Anju, a resident of Bhiwadi who went to Pakistan recently and reportedly got married to her friend there, is facing many questions in this case.

Her husband, as well as her two children, have been questioned by the police many times.

Anju's entire family is now missing from home since 1 p.m. on Monday and the flat is lying locked.

Other society residents and guards are not ready to say anything about the whereabouts of Anju's husband and children. Even the police are not able to tell anything about them.

Anju, 34, who reached Pakistan from Alwar to meet her boyfriend Nasrullah, 29, - with whom she was a friend on Facebook since 2019 - has reportedly accepted Islam and got married. After adopting Islam, she has got the new name of Fatima.

As per media reports, both got married in a local court in Peshawar.

