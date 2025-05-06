'Pakistan a rogue & nuisance state': Mock drills important for civilians, say security experts

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) As India is preparing to conduct a nationwide mock civil defence drill on May 7 across 244 locations, amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, security experts emphasised the importance of preparedness in the event of panic and war.

The exercise, which will simulate wartime scenarios such as air raid sirens, blackouts, and emergency first-response measures, marks the first such nationwide preparedness activity since the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Home Ministry has ordered the drill as part of a broader effort to strengthen India's civil defence systems. The initiative aims to enhance coordination between civil authorities, security forces, volunteers, and civilians in the event of a hostile attack.

Mock exercises will extend down to the village level and involve active participation from civil defence wardens, Home Guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, students, and other community volunteers.

Speaking to IANS, several high-ranking defence and security officials endorsed the initiative, underscoring its timeliness and strategic value.

Lt Gen Arun Kumar Sahni (Retd.), General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, lauded the government's decision: “I commend the mock drills scheduled for May 7. It is a well-thought-out strategy. Since April 22, decisive actions have been taken under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, including economic sanctions and empowering the military to choose targets and timing. PM Modi has resolved to deliver a strong response to Pakistan, though their reaction remains unpredictable.”

He emphasised the role of mock drills in protecting the population.

“These drills signal to Pakistan that India is prepared. Civilians must know how to react during air raids -- turning off lights, moving to shelters, and preparing essential supplies. Preparedness prevents panic and ensures safety,” he added.

Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) echoed the same sentiment, saying: “It is crucial to prepare for potential emergencies, including attacks. Prevention is the best form of protection. People should be trained to stop traffic, find shelter, and switch off lights at night."

"God forbid anything happens, people must learn to take shelter in bunkers, administer first aid, and assist the injured. Pakistan remains a rogue and nuisance state fostering terrorism, and we must remain vigilant," he added.

Major General Yogender Singh, Additional Director General of NCC Maharashtra, noted, "NCC cadets are trained throughout the year for such scenarios. Tomorrow’s drills will be executed under civil administration supervision, as planned by the MHA and higher headquarters."

Brigadier Vijay Sagar (Retd.) warned of the possibility of a full-fledged conflict.

"Tensions have escalated since the April 22 attack. In a war, both armed forces and civilians are affected. Civilians need to know how to move to bunkers, provide first aid, and evacuate the injured."

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed that 19 districts in the state will participate in the May 7 drill, categorised based on sensitivity.

"Civil, police, and emergency services are coordinating as per directives," he said.

Former UP Police chief and NDRF adviser O.P. Singh stressed the importance of individual responsibility: "The main objective of civil defence drills is to minimise harm to life and property. Each person must take charge of their survival. The preparedness ensures faster restoration of normalcy after a crisis."

He noted that drills would be based on proximity to the border and type of threat, with tailored preparations for air or missile strikes.

Maharashtra's Director of Civil Defence, Prabhat Kumar, outlined the directorate's role: "We are responsible for training volunteers and ensuring their readiness. Volunteers are being trained in how to respond in wartime conditions. The focus is also on coastal districts, which will participate first in the May 7 drills."

"Citizens must first save themselves, then help those nearby. They must know how to administer first aid and take the injured to hospitals. These drills are vital for mental preparedness and awareness," he added.

Officials emphasised that during the drill, civilians should be ready with first-aid kits, torches, candles, and cash in case digital payment systems fail. Citizens will also be advised on what not to do during blackouts to avoid revealing their location.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the objective of the nationwide exercise is to test and strengthen civil defence mechanisms.

"The drill is designed to train civilians in how to respond to a hostile attack and will involve district controllers and volunteers from across the country," the ministry said in a notification.

With mounting security concerns and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control continuing for over 12 days, India's preparedness measures are seen as both a practical response and a strong message.

The last such mock drill took place in the months leading up to the 1971 war, underscoring the gravity of the current situation.

