Top Countries for Indian Students to Study Abroad with Easy Visa Process

With more than 1.3 million Indian students studying abroad, nations such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany have long been top destinations. With tighter visa restrictions and extended processing times, however, numerous students are now considering alternative countries with simpler visa application procedures and beneficial opportunities for learning.

Poland: A Hidden Gem in Europe

Poland is a popular destination for foreign students, with an almost 95% success rate in obtaining a student visa. Polish universities provide excellent education at relatively low prices, with the majority of courses taught in English. The process of applying is simple, and approval is obtained quickly if the documents are in order. Some of the best universities in Poland are:

University of Warsaw (QS Rank: 262)

Jagiellonian University (QS Rank: 293)

Warsaw University of Technology (QS Rank: 521-530)

Germany: A Science and Knowledge Leader

Germany attracts many international students, with a student visa success rate of more than 90%. Low or no tuition fees are charged by public universities, making it a favorite with many. The application process is methodical, and approvals are typically made without too much trouble. Top German universities include:

Technical University of Munich (TUM) (Rank: 37 by QS)

Heidelberg University (Rank: 87 by QS)

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (Rank: 54 by QS)

France: Hub for Arts and Sciences

France is a conventional arts and science hub, providing students with a relatively good chance of getting in. The student visa success rate in France is close to 85%. France has launched numerous schemes for international students, providing it with ease of access for individuals who want honest learning. A few of the best universities in France are:

Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres) (QS Rank: 24)

École Polytechnique (QS Rank: 61)

Sorbonne University (QS Rank: 59)

Philippines: A Favorite Destination for Medical Studies

The Philippines is a favorite destination for students planning to study medicine and other science courses. The student visa acceptance rate of the country varies from 75% to 80%. The procedures are not that complicated, and English is extensively spoken, hence a favorite choice among Indian students. Some of the best universities in the Philippines are:

University of the Philippines (QS Rank: 404)

Ateneo de Manila University (QS Rank: 516)

De La Salle University (QS Rank: 681-690)

United Arab Emirates (UAE): An Emerging Education Sector Rapidly Approaching the Western World

The UAE is a fast-growing education sector, with many foreign universities establishing campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The percentage of student visa approvals ranges from 70% to 80%. The rules are fairly straightforward, and the waiting period is short. Some of the best universities in the UAE are:

Khalifa University (QS Rank: 230)

United Arab Emirates University (QS Rank: 290)

American University of Sharjah (QS Rank: 364)

Other Notable Mentions

Sweden is renowned for its state-of-the-art education system and world-class universities.

New Zealand: Provides the scope of diverse courses and international exposure to welcome students from foreign lands.

Ireland: Reckoned for the hospitality of the people and its excellent education system.

All of these nations have various opportunities open to Indian students wanting to study abroad for studying. With relatively simple visa processing requirements and great education systems, these nations certainly cannot be missed out on.

