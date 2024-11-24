Pakistan pick three debutants for the ODI series opener in Zimbabwe

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Nov 24 (IANS) Pakistan have picked three debutants for the first match of their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, giving their maiden caps to Haseebullah Khan, Aamir Jamal, and Faisal Akram at the Queens Sports Club here on Sunday.

The squad captained by Mohammad Rizwan will be without regulars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, along of whom have been rested for what is not a high-stakes series for Pakistan. The three ODIs will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue. On Sunday, they were greeted at the stadium by overcast conditions with a strong possibility of rain interrupting the first match of the series.

This is Pakistan’s second ODI series this month, after they beat Australia 2-1 earlier in November in their backyard, as they build up for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Former fast bowler and member National Men’s Selection Committee, Aqib Javed has been appointed the interim white-ball head coach of the Pakistan team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ODI series against Zimbabwe will be his first assignment after he joined the team on Friday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad, led by Mohammad Rizwan, reached Zimbabwe on Wednesday and had three extensive practice sessions in the lead-up to the ODI series. In the 15-member squad Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been replaced with an uncapped duo of Abrar Ahmed and Ahmed Daniyal along with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe last faced each other in the 50-over format in November 2020 in Rawalpindi where Pakistan beat the visitors 2-1. This is Pakistan's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2018 when they whitewashed the hosts 5-0.

