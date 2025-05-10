Pak troops moving into forward areas, Indian forces in high state of operational readiness: Govt

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India on Saturday said that Pakistan was escalating tensions along the Western border by moving troops into forward areas, suggesting an offensive intent to intensify hostilities.

The Indian armed forces, while reaffirming their commitment to non-escalation, asserted that any further provocation would be met with proportionate and decisive action.

At a Press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, joined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, said, "The Pakistan military has been observed moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately."

"Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military," she added.

Highlighting Pakistan's sustained aggression, Wing Commander Singh said, "Along the Line of Control, Pakistan has attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy calibre RT guns targeting civilian infrastructure and killing some civilians. Heavy exchange of artillery mortars and small arms fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor sectors continued."

India also condemned Pakistan's strikes on civilian infrastructure, particularly at the Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur air bases.

"Pakistan has continued its provocations, targeting the civilian and military infrastructures at medicare centres and school premises located at air bases," said Singh.

According to the Indian Air Force, Pakistan attempted harassment attacks and air intrusions across more than 26 locations stretching from Srinagar to Nalia.

"Indian armed forces successfully neutralised these threats and the majority of the vectors. However, limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj," she said.

"There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed subsequently after 01:40 hours in the night at several air bases in Punjab," she added.

Terming the targeting of civil infrastructure as a "deplorable cowardly act," Wing Commander Singh emphasised, "Pakistan attacked the Medicare centre and school premises at the air bases of Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur, once again displaying irresponsible targeting of our civil infrastructure."

India responded with precision strikes aimed solely at Pakistan's military infrastructure.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas," she stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.