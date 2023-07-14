Painful, but BJP was doing hooliganism: RJD MP on Vijay Kumar's death

Patna, July 14 (IANS) Reacting to the death of Bihar BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly during a police lathicharge in Patna, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha said that death of any person is painful and the law of the state is taking its own course.

Let the investigation take place to find out the actual reason of death, he said, adding the police are saying that "there is no external injury mark" on his body.

"Death is always painful but at the same time I also want to say that the hooliganism was done by BJP leaders,” Jha said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP leaders have "nothing" to do with the real issues. "They were in power for 18 years, why did they not come up with the jobs? It was us who came up with the jobs. We have issued advertisements for 3 lakh jobs and we will fulfil our commitment of providing 10 lakh jobs by 2025."

"We will soon call the leaders of teachers associations and will address their issues if any," he said.

Yadav also slammed the BJP for not agitating against the prise rise.

The BJP has claimed party's Jehanabad district general secretary Singh died due to injuries suffered in the "brutal" police lathicharge during a protest march in Patna on Thursday.

