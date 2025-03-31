PA Sangma fought for rights of NE people: Meghalaya CM Sangma retorts to Biren Singh

Shillong/Imphal, March 31 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday said that late P.A. Sangma, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, always fought for the people of the northeast (NE) and he was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the region.

Responding to former Manipur Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, N. Biren Singh’s post on X earlier on Monday, Conrad K. Sangma wrote on the handle, "It’s unfortunate that N Biren Singh ji has dragged the name of (L) P. A. Sangma ji.

“Sangma ji always fought for the people of the northeast. He was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the northeast. At this time, everyone’s efforts should be towards the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur and not indulge in political posturing.

“We all have to work together. I once again appeal to everyone to work for the betterment of the people of Manipur. This is what (L) P.A. Sangma ji would have wanted,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Conrad Sangma is the son of P.A. Sangma and President of the National People's Party (NPP), which is dominating the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)-led government.

The NPP has MLAs in Manipur and several other northeastern states.

Biren Singh in his post on X said earlier on Monday that P.A. Sangma had advocated the dangerous idea of breaking northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, and today similar attempts were being made to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state.

In a post on his X handle, Singh said, "Late P.A. Sangma once advocated for dividing the northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our nation. Today, we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state.”

“Manipur’s situation is unique. This state is home to several small, vulnerable indigenous communities whose protection necessitated the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP),” he said.

The ex-Chief Minister tagged Meghalaya Chief Minister in his post and said, "After years of effort to safeguard indigenous populations, we have begun to make real progress such as the implementation of ILP, a hard-won achievement.

“Conrad K. Sangma should know that the violence was not spontaneous, it was instigated by those who feel threatened and insecure by this kind of progress.

“Does Mr Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is now strictly regulated? Has he noticed the alarming rise in unrecognised villages within Manipur’s borders?"

The NPP had on November 17 last year withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that the Biren Singh-led Manipur government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on the Chief Minister Biren Singh-led Manipur government as the BJP has 37 MLAs' support in the 60-member Assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA, N. Kayisii, also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six party legislators in the House at present.

President's Rule was promulgated in Manipur on February 13, four days after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government for the second term, resigned on February 9, following ethnic violence for over 23 months.

