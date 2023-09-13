P20 Summit to be held in new Parliament building from Oct 12-14

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) India will hold the P20 (Parliament 20) conference between October 12 and 14 in the new Parliament building, sources informed.

The conference will take place a month after the G20 Leaders' Summit, which took place in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

P20 is a congregation of Parliamentary Speakers from the Parliaments of G20 nations.

It is a meeting which pertains to Speakers and presiding officers of the Parliament from the G20 countries and invitee nations.This will be the ninth meeting of the P20 group, which was set up during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

The P20 provides an opportunity to deepen the recognition of G20 member nations’ efforts and methods of international collaboration in related policies by deliberating upon emerging issues faced by the global community.

