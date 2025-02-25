Ozzy Osbourne documentary to centre his health issues and final Black Sabbath performance

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne is getting a new documentary, titled ‘No Escape From Now’, which will chronicle his health issues and upcoming final show with his band Black Sabbath.

The feature-length project, which is currently in production and slated to premiere on the streamer later this year, reports ‘Variety’.

The documentary will “reveal the devastating setbacks” the 76-year-old Brit has “faced since his fateful fall in 2019”.

“This is Ozzy Osbourne like you’ve never seen before, an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time”, the documentary’s logline reads. “Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy’s life, also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all”.

As per ‘Variety’, it is directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander, and began filming in 2022 during the sessions for Osbourne’s 13th album ‘Patient Number 9’ and will continue through what the rocker is calling his final performance with Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England on July 5.

“The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up”, Ozzy Osbourne said in a statement. “But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.