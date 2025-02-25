MoUs worth Rs 1,25,000 crore signed on first day of Advantage Assam summit

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) On the inaugural day of the second edition of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, the state has secured investment commitments totaling Rs 1,24,335 crore through 28 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), officials said on Tuesday.

The MoUs, which were signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the summit, cover a wide range of sectors that includes infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and skill development.

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced a massive Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, marking one of the highest-ever investment commitments by a business group to the state.

Addressing the summit here, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the investment will span airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, power transmission, cement and road projects, significantly boosting infrastructure development and employment generation in the state.

"Assam is on a path to greatness, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to walk this path alongside you. This is our commitment, this is our vision, and this is the promise we make today -- to you, to Assam and the future we will build together," said Gautam Adani.

Similarly, the Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore to accelerate Assam's growth and transform it into a technological powerhouse.

Some of India's largest conglomerates have pledged major investments in Assam as well. This included Vedanta Group (Oil and Gas Sector), PNB Investment Services Ltd. (Alternate Investment Fund in Assam), Tata Power, Greenko Energies, JSW Energy, and Welspun New Energy (Renewable Energy and Pump Storage Projects), DP World (Development of Gati Shakti Infrastructure), Welspun World (High-quality pipes and water storage tanks) and Essar Group & AM Green (India) Pvt Ltd. (Sustainable Energy and Infrastructure Projects).

The summit also witnessed significant international collaborations.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry partnered to enhance nursing talent and skill development.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed to joint projects in health and agriculture, while Japan's ASEAN One Co. Ltd. plans to establish a skills training institute in Assam.

A series of Japanese entities, including Meiko Career Partners, Spice Lemon, and MIRAI Japanese Learning Center have also agreed to establish a Japanese language institute in the state to support workforce development.

The education and healthcare sectors also received significant boost in terms of investment.

The second day of summit is set to get more investment commitments.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Assam's transition from conflict to stability, attributing this progress to effective leadership and governance.

He projected that Assam's economy is on track to reach $143 billion by 2030, inviting investors to capitalise on the state's conducive business environment.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to foster innovation and sustainable development, positioning Assam as a key player in India's economic landscape.

